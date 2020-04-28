ParkinGo Reaches Market Cap of $1.95 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 42.8% higher against the dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $118.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,709,945 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

