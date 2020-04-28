Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,856,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 80,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,776,000 after purchasing an additional 75,792 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,830. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average of $80.14.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

