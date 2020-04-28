Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Paypal were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 766,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,409,000 after buying an additional 149,277 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paypal by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Paypal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 84,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,767,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Paypal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,779,920,000 after buying an additional 327,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.53. 6,675,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,534,925. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $124.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.82.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

