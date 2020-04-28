Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,011,224,000 after purchasing an additional 184,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,788,909,000 after purchasing an additional 124,105 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,247,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,675,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,534,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.72. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.82.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.