Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,169 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMP traded up $1.32 on Monday, reaching $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.69. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average is $55.77.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.