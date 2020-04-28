Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Acquires 650 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,465,075,000 after purchasing an additional 134,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,653,020,000 after acquiring an additional 282,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in 3M by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,061,158,000 after acquiring an additional 550,844 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,168,000 after acquiring an additional 108,982 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM traded up $6.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.65. 4,635,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.44 and a 200 day moving average of $160.90. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $198.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

