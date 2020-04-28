Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.4% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,208 shares of company stock worth $4,768,291 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

ACN stock traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.63. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

