Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Buys 606 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.22. 610,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,056. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.19. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

