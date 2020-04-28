Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,080,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. 53.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIDU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

BIDU stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.56. 3,146,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,852,182. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $169.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

