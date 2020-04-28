Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $1.90 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.6% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded up $6.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.54. 2,739,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,280,244. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Odeon Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

