Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises 1.8% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 154,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,415,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 147,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.43. 8,544,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.66. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on UTX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

