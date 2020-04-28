Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Purchases 21,581 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 32.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,581 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Bank of America by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,950,000 after buying an additional 8,515,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 66,825,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,232,211. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.68.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

