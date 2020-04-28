Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Purchases 420 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,960.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,413. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.44. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $77.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

