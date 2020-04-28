Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Purchases 547 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.43. 2,044,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,073. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average is $72.48. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $81.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.