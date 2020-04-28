Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for approximately 2.0% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 83,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $3.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,527. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $105.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.28.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.59.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

