Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 3.4% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,754,179,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 4,942,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after buying an additional 772,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,474,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,263,000 after buying an additional 663,720 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,590 shares of company stock worth $52,595,956. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $6.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $265.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,099,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.00. The stock has a market cap of $260.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.04.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

