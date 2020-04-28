Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for approximately 1.9% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,628,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Nike by 452.5% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 107,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 87,697 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Nike by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Nike by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,874,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,337,534. The company has a market cap of $137.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average is $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

