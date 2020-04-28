Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Trading Up 13.3%

Shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) were up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.96, approximately 2,641,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,785,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $3.75 to $0.70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.61.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $68.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,077,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 136,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 91,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

