PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Short Interest Down 27.5% in April

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the March 31st total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered PermRock Royalty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of PRT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,314. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

