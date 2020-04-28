Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PCI) to Issue $0.00 Interim Dividend

Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PCI) declared a interim dividend on Monday, April 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.