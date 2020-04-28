Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,434 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Petmed Express were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 505.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Petmed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,007,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $1,217,520. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.54. The stock had a trading volume of 867,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,945. Petmed Express Inc has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $38.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.41.

PETS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

