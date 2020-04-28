Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Up 10.5%

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) rose 10.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $25.34, approximately 171,329 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 178,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.
PAHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Gabelli downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.
The company has a market cap of $927.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 32.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 143.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 98,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $4,420,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)
Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
