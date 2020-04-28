Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Up 10.5%

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) rose 10.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $25.34, approximately 171,329 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 178,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

PAHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Gabelli downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

The company has a market cap of $927.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Phibro Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 32.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 143.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 98,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $4,420,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

