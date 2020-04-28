Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,036 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 9,318 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,210,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,738 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,099,693 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,022,259,000 after acquiring an additional 85,771 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,759,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $162.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $4.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,604,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,660. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average is $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

