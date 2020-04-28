Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE PZA traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 63,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,301. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$5.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.15. The company has a market cap of $201.38 million and a P/E ratio of 9.67.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$146.86 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.8399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities raised Pizza Pizza Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2019, the company had 772 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

