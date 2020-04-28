Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Trading Up 11%

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) shares were up 11% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.43, approximately 892,834 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 663,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLYA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $291.92 million, a P/E ratio of -75.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $143.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 64,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,980 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $3,113,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

