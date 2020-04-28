PlayChip Trading 20.4% Higher Over Last Week (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 27th. One PlayChip token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. In the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $18.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayChip alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00052299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.50 or 0.04376360 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00063074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00037016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012904 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011304 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003155 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayChip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.