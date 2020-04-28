Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

TSE:PLZ.UN traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 42,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.22. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$2.65 and a 52 week high of C$4.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.34.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

In other Plaza Retail REIT news, Senior Officer Peter Mackenzie bought 10,000 shares of Plaza Retail REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$240,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLZ.UN. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.