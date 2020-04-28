PNM Resources Inc (PNM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on May 15th

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.308 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
PNM Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. PNM Resources has a payout ratio of 55.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.
PNM traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $42.68. The company had a trading volume of 36,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,891. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.44, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
PNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on PNM Resources from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.
PNM Resources Company Profile
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
