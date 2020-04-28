PNM Resources Inc (PNM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on May 15th

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.308 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

PNM Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. PNM Resources has a payout ratio of 55.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

PNM traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $42.68. The company had a trading volume of 36,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,891. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.44, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on PNM Resources from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

