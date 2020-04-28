Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Up 10.6%

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) shot up 10.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.87, 1,346,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,303,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGEN. BidaskClub cut Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $656.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 65.28% and a negative net margin of 324.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $2,950,000.00. Also, Chairman Randal J. Kirk acquired 5,972,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $34,999,998.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

