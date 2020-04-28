Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Update

Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,200 shares, an increase of 175.8% from the March 31st total of 100,500 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 565,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Precision Therapeutics stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 203,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. Precision Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $8.50.
Precision Therapeutics Company Profile
Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.