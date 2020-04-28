Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Update

Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,200 shares, an increase of 175.8% from the March 31st total of 100,500 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 565,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Precision Therapeutics stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 203,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. Precision Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $8.50.

Get Precision Therapeutics alerts:

Precision Therapeutics Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.