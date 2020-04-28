Prometeus Market Cap Hits $2.44 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00005495 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $299,982.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.58 or 0.02488032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00210942 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00060646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00046706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,700,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

