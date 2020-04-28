Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) to Issue $0.03 — Dividend

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) declared a — dividend on Monday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

NASDAQ PVBC traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,638. The firm has a market cap of $183.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57. Provident Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $14.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PVBC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Compass Point cut shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

