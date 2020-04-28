PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Lowered to $95.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, January 26th. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on PTC from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.18.

NASDAQ PTC traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $66.28. 468,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,496. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 170.18 and a beta of 1.22. PTC has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $59,614.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,093.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $160,988.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,493.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,915 shares of company stock worth $251,808. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC in the third quarter worth about $2,217,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,818,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $63,331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,625,000 after acquiring an additional 49,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PTC by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 224,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,844,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

