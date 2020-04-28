Pundi X (NPXS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.04 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. Pundi X has a total market cap of $27.72 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,585,117,896 coins and its circulating supply is 234,457,965,992 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

