PVH (NYSE:PVH) Trading 15.2% Higher

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) shares shot up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.13 and last traded at $47.64, 2,123,050 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 1,443,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PVH. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PVH from $115.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.44.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

