Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

QTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $93.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.73.

QTWO traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.54. The stock had a trading volume of 658,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,014. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 1.37. Q2 has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $93.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $2,170,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,983,933.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 23,664 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $1,431,435.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,735,970.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 421,273 shares of company stock valued at $28,331,050. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $51,492,000. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,063,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,232,000 after buying an additional 487,512 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,703,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,158,000 after buying an additional 425,045 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Q2 by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 546,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,316,000 after purchasing an additional 244,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Q2 by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 694,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,273,000 after purchasing an additional 154,026 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

