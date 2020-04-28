QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Short Interest Down 26.6% in April

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the March 31st total of 221,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of QAD stock traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $43.44. 30,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,649. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.33 million, a PE ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 1.11. QAD has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.73 million. QAD had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QAD will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of QAD from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of QAD from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

In related news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $1,210,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,205,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,685,226.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Lender sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $77,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 499,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after buying an additional 307,871 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after buying an additional 160,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after buying an additional 27,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.