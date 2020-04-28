Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:QRI)

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) declared a interim dividend on Monday, April 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.68. Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of A$1.60 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of A$1.79 ($1.27).

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.