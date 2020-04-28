Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Stock Price Up 16.6%

Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) shares rose 16.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.59, approximately 1,220,780 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 607,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

QTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $522.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Ltd will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Quotient news, CFO Peter Buhler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,688. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Quotient by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 53,462 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 67,810 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Quotient by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,443,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,234,000 after buying an additional 774,814 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Quotient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quotient by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

