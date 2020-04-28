Qvr LLC Trims Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Qvr LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises 0.1% of Qvr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Qvr LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 409.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV remained flat at $$14.21 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 11,391,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,833,383. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

