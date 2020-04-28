RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Trading 15.5% Higher

Shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) traded up 15.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.16, 617,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 830% from the average session volume of 66,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.90.

Get RA Medical Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.88.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.47. RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 791.18% and a negative return on equity of 122.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RA Medical Systems stock. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.53% of RA Medical Systems worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for RA Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.