Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives $32.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

RDUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Radius Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Radius Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Radius Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 705,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,199. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $760.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $55.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 76.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,629,000 after acquiring an additional 766,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,677,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 336,259 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,194,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after acquiring an additional 178,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 572.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 196,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 167,527 shares during the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

