Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,871 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,263 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,927,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,406,000 after buying an additional 163,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,687,000 after buying an additional 67,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Raymond James by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,221,000 after buying an additional 117,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Raymond James by 4.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,047,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,212,000 after buying an additional 46,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold bought 12,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $820,246.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $94.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Shares of RJF stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.81. 822,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,649. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.54. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

