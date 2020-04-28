Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Trading 12.7% Higher

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) shot up 12.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $4.00, 104,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 95,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reading International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $68.88 million during the quarter. Reading International had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 9.48%.

In other news, EVP Margaret Cotter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 761,362 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,305.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ellen M. Cotter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,825,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,514 shares of company stock valued at $874,710. Company insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Reading International by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Reading International by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Reading International by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reading International by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

