REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. It offers Checking, Savings/CDs, Loans, Free ATMs, Lost/Stolen Cards, Treasury Management, Merchant Services, Business Bankers, Digital Banking and Asset Management services. Revere Bank is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH stock remained flat at $$22.52 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39. REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.08 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH Company Profile

Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. Its business banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, escrow accounts, check cards, commercial loans, and cash management services. The company's personal banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, check cards, and loans.

