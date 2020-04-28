Richards Packaging Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE RPI.UN traded up C$0.20 on Tuesday, reaching C$43.70. 14,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,989. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$39.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.61. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$27.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.75 million and a PE ratio of 22.18.

Get Richards Packaging Income Fund alerts:

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.