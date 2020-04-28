Richards Packaging Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.
Shares of TSE RPI.UN traded up C$0.20 on Tuesday, reaching C$43.70. 14,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,989. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$39.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.61. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$27.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.75 million and a PE ratio of 22.18.
Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile
Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.