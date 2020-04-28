Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Trecora Resources worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 398,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Trecora Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

TREC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Trecora Resources from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

In other Trecora Resources news, CEO Patrick D. Quarles bought 7,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $41,578.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 199,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,439.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick D. Quarles bought 13,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $71,122.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,561.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 44,296 shares of company stock worth $231,727 and have sold 16,836 shares worth $106,287. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TREC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.63. 54,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,796. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.90. Trecora Resources has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.99 million. Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trecora Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

