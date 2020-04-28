Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 470 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in HubSpot by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in HubSpot by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total transaction of $1,654,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,103,799.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $118,143.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,763 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. Cowen lifted their price target on HubSpot from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $207.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.43.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $6.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.99. The company had a trading volume of 633,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,615. HubSpot Inc has a 12-month low of $90.83 and a 12-month high of $207.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.23.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

