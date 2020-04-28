Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 5,797 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 100.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,888,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,796,000 after buying an additional 593,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $863,079,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,541,000 after buying an additional 149,534 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,955,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,675,000 after buying an additional 760,532 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

NYSE:USB traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.88. 8,363,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,765,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.