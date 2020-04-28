Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 748 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 890.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,394,000 after buying an additional 333,372 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cfra raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.20.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $242.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,472,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,548. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.34. The company has a market capitalization of $138.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

